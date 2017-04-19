Fan favorites commit to Reno Air Races

The Reno Air Racing Association reports that two fan favorites will return to Reno for the 54th National Championship Air Races and race in the Unlimited class.

“We’ve spoken to Bob Button, who owns Voodoo and Tiger Destefani who owns Strega, and they have informed us that both planes will be coming to Reno this year,” Mike Crowell, president and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association said. “We’ve heard from our fans that they want more excitement in the Unlimited class and we are thrilled to help bring that excitement back to Reno this year.”

Voodoo won Unlimited Gold in 2016 and Strega won Unlimited Gold in 2015.

“The two fastest piston airplanes on earth are coming to race in Reno this year,” Bob Button, owner of Voodoo said. “Voodoo is looking forward to racing Strega for gold in September.”

“It looks like it’s gonna be a shootout between Voodoo and Strega,” Tiger Destefani, owner of Strega said. “Jay Consalvi will be flying Strega and he’s looking forward to his first win!”

The races are slated for Sept. 13-17, 2017, at Reno-Stead Airport.