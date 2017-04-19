LSA crashes after unauthorized aerobatics

The CFI piloting the light-sport aircraft, an Aero SP Z 0 0 AT-4, reported he was not performing aerobatic maneuvers, however a review of the onboard airplane video by the FAA Air Safety Inspector revealed that he had been performing aerobatic maneuvers in an airplane not certified for aerobatic flight.

During the flight, the airplane entered a spin, descended uncontrolled, and hit a creek bank near Colorado Springs, Colo. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the engine compartment, wings, fuselage, and tail section.

The pilot stated there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures prior to flight, which would have prevented normal airplane operations.

According to Pilot Operating Handbook, aerobatics and intentional spins are prohibited.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to perform aerobatic maneuvers in an airplane not certified for aerobatic flight, which resulted in a loss of control and collision with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA053

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.