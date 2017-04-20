EAA launches Aviation Job Search Page with help from JSfirm.com

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is the newest partner to join the job distribution network of JSfirm.com, an aviation-only job website.

Rebecca Fischer, Business Development Manager for EAA, said, “Our partnership with JSfirm.com continues to grow and we are happy to work with them to provide a job search feature to our website. This is a great feature for our online visitors.”

“Whether you’re wondering what careers are available in the industry, or just looking for a professional change of pace, you’ll find that there are opportunities for everyone on our new Aviation Job Search page,” she continued.

Abbey Hutter, Marketing Coordinator for JSfirm.com, said, “We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with EAA. Now, in addition to their week-long job fair during AirVenture, online visitors can search aviation jobs directly on EAA’s website, year-round.”

“We believe that creating partnerships dedicated to connecting aviation companies with aviation professionals will continue to help sustain our industry,” she concluded.