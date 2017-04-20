Latest edition of The Pilot’s Manual: Flight School released

The new fifth edition of The Pilot’s Manual: Flight School has been updated to reflect current rules and procedures, as well as the Airman Certification Standards.

This textbook covers all the required tasks for the FAA Practical Exam for the Private and Commercial certificates, according to ASA officials.

With text supported by more than 500 full-color illustrations and photographs, students gain both a theoretical and operational understanding of the tasks.

This book makes it easy for students to learn the maneuvers before taking to the air, so their time spent in the airplane with an instructor is dedicated to practice.

Effective for both preflight learning and post-flight briefings, Flight School is valuable for flight instructors and students alike, who will benefit from better preparation and more progress in flight training, ASA officials noted.

The book is available in hardcover ($59.95), as an eBook PDF ($54.95) and in an eBundle ($69.95).