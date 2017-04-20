Pilot porpoises on landing

The pilot reported that during landing, his airspeed was too high and the Cessna 172 bounced. He continued the landing at the airport in Clearwater, Florida, but the airplane porpoised, and on the third bounce slid off the runway.

During the runway excursion, the nose landing gear collapsed and the propeller struck the ground.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical anomalies with the airplane or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

A post-accident examination revealed that the airplane had sustained substantial damage to the firewall.

Probable cause: The pilot’s excessive airspeed during landing, which resulted in abnormal runway contact, a runway excursion, and substantial damage to the airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA049

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.