Customs to hold Global Entry Enrollment interviews at Oshkosh

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will hold a Global Entry enrollment event at this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

During the show, CPB will conduct 500 interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low risk international travelers, who are processed by biometric identification using a designated kiosk, rather than waiting in line for entry processing by a CBP officer when entering the U.S. at a participating CBP airport.

The kiosks facilitate entry by reducing wait and processing times, CPB officials said.

To become a conditionally approved Global Entry applicant, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer.

If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing.

The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership and travelers can use the Global Entry kiosks located at 47 U.S. airports and 13 preclearance locations around the world.

“This is another excellent opportunity for the traveling public to complete their Global Entry interview while attending one of the world’s largest airshows,” said Director of Field Operations Robert White. “Last year we conducted almost 500 interviews during the week for aviation enthusiasts who flew in from around the world who were already conditionally approved.”

The temporary Enrollment Center will open on Monday, July 24, 2017, and close on Sunday, July 30, 2017, with daily hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CT. The temporary enrollment center is located inside the Federal Pavilion.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Global Online Enrollment System GOES.

With the enrollment event quickly approaching, any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity, needs to start the application process immediately. CBP strongly suggest that applications are submitted no later than June 20, as the application vetting process typically takes two weeks for conditional approval.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓ include being able to leave shoes, light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found at Global Entry or visit the CBP homepage here.