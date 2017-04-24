AOPA BasicMed Course now online

The FAA has released the official BasicMed Comprehensive Medical Examination Checklist that pilots must fill out and have completed by a state-licensed physician.

It has also published a link to the free online Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Self-Assesment Course that satisfies the requirement for pilots to complete a medical education course prior to operating under BasicMed.

“We fought long and hard for this on behalf of our members and we’re excited that pilots can now start the BasicMed process,” said AOPA President Mark Baker. “You’re now cleared to take the necessary steps to get in the air as of May 1.”

Pilots may now make their doctor appointment, have the FAA checklist filled out by the physician, and complete the free AOPA online medical course.

Pilots must retain the completed exam checklist with their logbook, along with the certificate of completion from the online medical course.

Once these requirements are met, pilots just have to wait until May 1 to exercise the privileges of BasicMed.

AOPA officials anticipate that BasicMed will affect hundreds of thousands of pilots and bring back many who have stopped flying for fear of losing their medical certificate or because of the cost and stress associated with seeking a special issuance medical each year.

To help those who have been away from flying, AOPA has created a Rusty Pilots program to make it easier to get back into the cockpit.

“If you’ve been away from flying for a while, don’t worry,” Baker said. “AOPA’s Rusty Pilots seminars will help you knock off the rust and boost your confidence so that you will be ready to act as pilot in command again.”

AOPA is partnering with flight schools to offer Rusty Pilots seminars in hundreds of locations across the United States. By attending the three-hour seminar, you will receive an instructor’s endorsement that meets the minimum requirement for the ground portion of a flight review, and you will get the opportunity to meet local flight instructors so that you can schedule a lesson to complete the ground and flight portion of a review. Nearly 3,600 pilots have returned to active flying status through Rusty Pilots.

“We have worked tirelessly with Congress and the FAA to achieve medical reform,” Baker said. “Check out our suite of online Fit to Fly resources to let us help you settle into the left seat.”