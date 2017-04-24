Are you ready for BasicMed?

General aviation pilots can begin to fly under BasicMed May 1, 2017.

GA pilots can fly under BasicMed without holding an FAA medical certificate as long as they meet certain requirements. Or they can continue to use their FAA medical certificates.

Under BasicMed, a pilot will be required to complete a medical education course every two years, undergo a medical examination every four years, and comply with aircraft and operating restrictions.

For example, pilots using BasicMed cannot operate an aircraft with more than six people onboard and the aircraft must not weigh more than 6,000 pounds.

A pilot flying under the BasicMed rule must:·

possess a valid driver’s license;

consent to a National Driver Register check;

have held a medical certificate that was valid at any time after July 15, 2006;

have not had the most recently held medical certificate revoked, suspended, or withdrawn;

have not had the most recent application for airman medical certification completed and denied;

have taken a BasicMed online medical education course within the past 24 calendar months;

have completed a comprehensive medical examination with any state-licensed physician within the past 48 months;

have been found eligible for special issuance of a medical certificate for certain specified mental health, neurological, or cardiovascular conditions, when applicable; and

not fly for compensation or hire.

Pilots can read the Comprehensive Medical Examination Checklist and learn about online BasicMed online medical courses a FAA.gov/go/BasicMed.