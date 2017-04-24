Wind gusts nose Piper over

The pilot performed stop and go landings, at a private dirt airstrip in Drexel, Missouri.

After his third landing, while taxiing to the east for takeoff, he reported encountering several wind gusts that nosed the Piper PA 22-135 over.

The airstrip is located between two weather reporting stations. Winds for the area were out of the south at 14 knots with wind gusts at 23 knots.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to its wings, fuselage, and lift struts.

The pilot reported no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane prior to the accident that would have precluded normal operation of the airplane.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain airplane control while taxiing in unfavorable wind conditions.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA036

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.