Harrison Ford to be presented with Godfrey L. Cabot Award

The Aero Club of New England (ACONE) will present the Godfrey L. Cabot Award to Harrison Ford on Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Boston.

The Godfrey L. Cabot Award will be presented to Ford in recognition of his efforts to promote aviation to the youth of America through the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and its Young Eagles Program.

His lifelong commitment to aviation transcends his commitment to youth. He piloted his Bell 407 helicopter to provide rescue missions on many occasions, and has gone to Capitol Hill on numerous occasions to advocate for general aviation as well.

The Cabot Award, named to commemorate Dr. Godfrey L. Cabot (now deceased), is presented each year by ACONE to an individual or team who has made unique and unparalleled contributions to encourage and advance aviation and space flight.

The Aero Club of New England (ACONE), the oldest aero club in the Americas, was organized on January 2, 1902, nearly two full years before the Wright brothers made their landmark flight of Dec. 17, 1903, at Kill Devil Hill, North Carolina.