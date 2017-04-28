Midget Mustang cartwheels

The Midget Mustang hit the runway in Longmont, Colorado, during takeoff after it prematurely lifted off and cartwheeled to a stop facing in the opposite direction.

The pilot said he knew the airplane was not at flying speed when it lifted off, so he moved the control stick forward to return it to the runway surface, but the plane bounced and veered left.

He added additional engine power in an attempt to keep the airplane flying.

The left wing then dropped and hit the runway, cartwheeling the airplane.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure attain/maintain pitch control prior to attaining a proper takeoff speed during takeoff roll, which resulted in a premature liftoff of the airplane and loss of control.

NTSB Identification: CEN15CA197

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.