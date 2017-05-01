KLA-100 debuts at Aero 2017

The new KLA-100 — quietly in development for two years — made its first flight a few days before AERO 2017 and was unveiled at the show.

“The first flight was performed in Sumperk, Czech Republic, in late March with test pilot Richard Ponizil at the controls. Since that time the plane has made seven more flights and met all expectations,” said Flight Design COO Daniel Gunther.

It destined to be certified as a Light-Sport Aircraft for sale in countries that accept ASTM Compliant aircraft, as a CS-LSA certified aircraft.

“The program is a collaboration, between Vessel Co., Ltd., of South Korea and Flight Design,” stated Matthias Betsch, CEO of Flight Design GmbH. “Our engineering staff has worked closely with the Vessel Engineers to develop the KLA-100 and they will work together to certify the plane in Europe and South Korea.”

“Vessel is running a parallel development and flight test program in South Korea to gather as much experience for certification in Korea,” said Kiman Seo, CEO of Vessel Co., Ltd.

The KLA-100 wing has a high aspect ratio planform used to reduce drag and increase climb. The Stall-Safe drooped leading edge is designed to keep the airflow attached at the tips to promote post-stall aileron control and resist spins.

The long-span slotted flaps feature another proprietary airfoil developed in South Korea to slow the KLA-100 for low landing speeds and gentle stalls. The wide chord ailerons allow precise control and minimal adverse yaw. The blended winglets round out the wing tips and reduce drag, increase climb and give the KLA-100 a distinctive ramp presence.

The powerplant is the 100-hp fuel-injected Rotax 912iS. The panel is built around Garmin’s G3X avionics suite, including dual Garmin G3X EFIS and EMS screens combined with a Garmin GTN-650 MFD, Garmin GTX-335 Mode ES ADS-B out transponder and optional Garmin 2 axis autopilot. A Stratos Magnum 601 advanced AEPS rescue system is integrated into the airframe.