Microburst brings down GlaStar

While maneuvering in mountainous terrain about 700 feet above ground level near Moriarty, N.M., the GlaStar encountered “an extreme clear-air [sic] microburst.”

The pilot was unable to control the descent rate and executed an off-airport landing.

During the landing, the nose gear collapsed and the airplane nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the vertical stabilizer and both wings.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The inadvertent encounter with a microburst while maneuvering near mountainous terrain, which resulted in a off-airport landing and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: CEN15CA218

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.