Andy McPhee sent in this photo, with a brief note: “As a student pilot, there are so many things to learn. Aviation Mechanics, Weather Theory, Calculations and on and on. As a child, I used to go to KBOS to watch the planes land and takeoff and thought it would be “cool” to fly someday. During night flight training with my CFI on my way to KMHT, views like this quickly remind me why I started to fly in the first place and, in many ways, makes all that studying worthwhile.”