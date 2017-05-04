Florida Tech launches online Doctorate in Aviation

MELBOURNE, Florida — Florida Institute of Technology’s College of Aeronautics has launched a doctorate in aviation degree.

Designed for aviation professionals, aviation academics looking for a professional terminal degree, and aviation professionals who want to advance their careers, Florida Tech’s Doctor of Aviation, or Av.D., is the first 100% online, residency-free aviation doctoral degree offered anywhere, according to college officials.

Starting in the Fall 2017 semester, the year-round, reseach-based program can be completed in three years.

Ten students will be admitted into the inaugural class.

The curriculum consists of a minimum of 42 semester credit hours partitioned into two main components: A 24-hour core consisting of research design, statistics, and aviation content courses; and a minimum of 18 semester credit hours of dissertation research.

“This is a historic event for the Florida Tech College of Aeronautics,” said Dean Korhan Oyman. “The Av.D. program will enable working aviation professionals who seek a doctorate in aviation to complete the program without having to interrupt their career.”

The online Av.D. program complements the college’s current resident-only Ph.D. program in aviation sciences by offering prospective students the choice between an academic doctorate (Ph.D.) and a professional doctorate (Av.D.) in aviation.

The primary difference between the programs is in the focus of the dissertation. Instead of being theory-driven, as is the case with the Ph.D. program, the Av.D. dissertation research will be oriented for business/industry practitioners and typically will involve a practical field problem.