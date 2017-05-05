Distracted pilot hits another plane on the ground

After engine start up, the pilot reported that he and his passenger were focused on untangling their headsets. He stated they both were “heads down” for about eight seconds and failed to notice the Cessna 177 moving forward.

After rolling forward about 25 feet, the airplane struck an unoccupied airplane at the airport in Roxboro, N.C., which resulted in substantial damage to the firewall and fuselage.

The pilot reported no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to monitor the airplane’s movement and maintain control of the airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA066

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.