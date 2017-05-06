John Wing receives Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award

John Wing, founder and president of Wing Aero Products, was presented May 3, 2017, with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the FAA.

The award is presented to pilots who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as Master Pilots.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must have U.S. citizenship, hold a U.S. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) or Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pilot certificate, and have 50 or more years of civil and military flying experience with no history of revocation of any airman certificate.

John Wing meets all of these requirements and more. His first solo flight was in 1966 and by 1970 he had earned his commercial pilot certificate. He went on to fly several aircraft for both business and pleasure, from single-engine Cessnas to multi-engine aircraft such as the Piper Aztec and Aero Commander 560.

Since general manager responsibilities for Wing Aero Products were passed to Jonathan Folds last year, Wing has more time to enjoy time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Wing Aero Products has been a leading distributor of ASA books and pilot supplies for more than 30 years.