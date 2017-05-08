Pilots sought to help improve Jake’s Bar

The Recreational Aviation Foundation, EAA Chapter 42 and the National Park Service in Alaska are working together on a community service project to make Jake’s Bar (AKO) in Alaska a safer place to operate.

The unimproved strip is a 1,000-foot gravel bar along the Chitina River in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park,13 nm south of McCarthy.

The surface is rough, with softball-sized rocks, according to RAF officials.

No tricycle gear aircraft, and only suitable tailwheels should consider landing there.

Over an upcoming work weekend, planned for June 2-3, plans are to cut trees and brush and make surface improvements to make it the strip safer.

Details of the work weekend:

Potluck picnics on Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, at Iverson Farm “Fireweed Strip” (0AK8).

Land and camp there and RAF officials will shuttle everyone to the work party, which begins Saturday morning at 9 until 4 p.m.

Bring your work clothes and loppers, tents, camping equipment and food to share.

Amenities at Iverson Farm include 100LL, Jet A, a fire pit, barbecue grills, cooking equipment, propane burners, picnic tables, hot and cold running water and an outhouse.

RSVP required, including names and number in your party, aircraft type, expected arrival and departure times.

Click here for a full description of Iverson Farm “Fireweed Strip.”