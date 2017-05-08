Scenes from the U.S. Flight Expo at KAVQ May 8, 2017 by General Aviation News Staff Leave a Comment Glenn Brasch of AirportCourtesyCars.com attended the U.S. Flight Expo at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona May 3-6 and snapped these photos for us. Tucson EAA Chapter 81 board member Bob Miller (left) and Chapter President “Tito” Sanchez talk to new resident Trevor Smith and his son Cole about local chapter activities. Retired airline Captain Pete Cafarelli talks Gyrocopters with CFI Britta Penca of Blue Sky Gyros and Mark Rhoads from AutoGyro Arizona. This B-25 from the Commemorative Air Force Wing in Mesa gave rides at the Expo. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
