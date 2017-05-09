PC-12 eABS anti-skid braking system certified

Advent Aircraft Systems has added the Pilatus PC-12 to its growing list of aircraft STC’d for its eABS anti-skid braking system after the FAA granted certification on April 28, 2017.

The STC applies to all models of PC-12, provided the aircraft is equipped with a WAAS-enabled GPS, such as the Honeywell Apex, Garmin or IS&S WAAS GPS products.

The eABS is27 pounds installed, comes with all required installation hardware, and requires no changes to the existing PC-12 brake system, according to company officials.

Installation of the eABS on the STC aircraft was performed by Atlas Aircraft Center in Portsmouth, N.H. The PC-12NG used for the STC aircraft was provided by Atlas customer Joe Howley, past president of the Pilatus Owners and Pilots Association.

“Atlas’ performance was instrumental in completing the STC installation, together with supporting all Advent company and final FAA ground and flight testing, in a remarkable total elapsed time of only 24 calendar days, March 6 to March 30,” said Ron Roberts, Advent Aircraft Systems president. “This enabled us to work with the FAA to support the first customer delivery by the end of April, altogether a model of collaboration by all parties.”

“Joe Howley’s agreement to let us use his PC-12NG for the certification aircraft was absolutely key to getting off to a great start. Joe was as cooperative as one could ask as we worked our way through the installation and testing for the STC and we are proud to have our system on his aircraft” said Ken Goldsmith, Advent Aircraft Systems managing director.

At the time of STC issuance, the first advance customer PC-12 was completing installation at ProStar Aviation in Londonderry, N.H.

When installed, the STC enables improved braking in all runway conditions without the risk of flat spotted or blown tires, reducing risk to the aircraft and flight schedules; an alternative to the use of reverse thrust to reduce prop erosion and the risk of FOD ingestion; and the ability to confidently apply the brakes immediately after touchdown or in situations where hard braking is desired, such as a rejected takeoff.

Peter Simpson, pilot in command for Advent during ground test and FAA flight testing, noted “The eABS system significantly enhances the landing performance and braking/stopping capabilities of the PC-12, allowing the pilot to immediately apply full braking on all surfaces, safely and reliably, with full directional control and tactile feedback from the pedals. The eABS system completely eliminates the past concern of skidding or blowing a tire when the braking force is too great, which was previously impossible to determine from the cockpit. At light, medium, and heavy weight configurations, on wet and dry paved runway surfaces, we consistently averaged landing ground rolls of about 710 feet at normal vref approach speeds and light winds, which was truly remarkable. Any PC-12 with the eABS system installed will enjoy significant advantages over non-equipped aircraft, and will allow pilots to confidently achieve the maximum performance of the PC-12. I would highly recommend the eABS system to any owner.”

In addition to the PC-12, the STC now includes approvals for the Eclipse EA 500/550, King Air B300 and Textron Aviation Defense T-6B/C trainer, with the King Air B200 anticipated by early June.

In response to customers and its dealers outside the US, Advent plans to certify the eABS on Pilatus and King Air models in Canada, Australia and Europe, with other countries to follow based on global demand for the system, company officials said. Eclipse Aerospace has previously certified the EA500/550 equipped with eABS in a number of countries.

Suggested list price for the PC-12 eABS is $50,604 plus installation labor.