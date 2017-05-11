172 hits another plane, airport sign

The flight instructor said the student pilot’s landing was not stabilized, so the CFI stated “my controls” and assumed control of the airplane.

However, according to the CFI, the student did not release the right rudder pressure and the Cessna 172 exited the right side of the paved portion of the runway, hit a taxiway sign, and subsequently hit another airplane on the adjacent taxiway at the airport in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The landing airplane sustained substantial damage to the nose and left wing. The taxiing airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing spar.

Probable cause: The landing airplane pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing, which resulted in a runway excursion and ground collision with a taxiing airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA064B

