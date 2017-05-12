Off-airport takeoff, crosswind bad combination

The pilot of the Cessna 150 reported he experienced a total loss of engine power and performed an uneventful forced landing to a road near Balsam Grove, N.C.

The reason for the engine failure was later attributed to a blocked fuel vent tube.

After landing, he added additional fuel to the airplane, conducted a normal engine run-up, and noted about 1,500 feet of straight roadway available to takeoff from.

He elected to depart from the road to the west, which was toward a valley. During the initial climb, the plane encountered a sudden crosswind, and struck tree branches, which resulted in substantial damage to the left outboard wing and right inboard horizontal stabilizer.

The pilot was able to continue the flight and landed at his destination without further incident.

He also reported that he did not experience any malfunctions or failures during the accident takeoff that would have precluded normal operation of the airplane.

The airplane had been operated for about 17 hours since its most recent annual inspection, which was performed about seven months before the accident.

Winds reported at an airport that was located about 20 miles northeast of the accident site, about the time of the accident, were from 140° at 7 knots.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to attempt an off-airport takeoff, and failure to maintain adequate clearance during the initial climb in crosswind conditions, which resulted in a collision with trees.

NTSB Identification: ERA15CA209

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.