First landing on new airfield damages Maule

The pilot reported that during the landing roll on his first landing to his newly constructed airfield near Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, the Maule MX-7’s left main wheel came in contact with “something” and bounced in the air.

The airplane veered to the left, the left wing tip struck a branch, continued to veer to the left and hit a tree, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing spar.

The pilot reported there were no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: Collision with an obstacle during the landing roll, which resulted in a loss of control and subsequent runway excursion and tree strike.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA074

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.