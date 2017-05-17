Blown away at Triple Tree

Larry Stencel sent in these photos, snapped at the Joe Nall Fly-In at Triple Tree Aerodrome in South Carolina.

He notes: “Driving north to Wisconsin from Florida May 16, 2017, I took a slight diversion to the Triple Tree Aerodrome to see the Joe Nall AMA Fly-In. I was BLOWN AWAY! It’s been a long time since a show caught my attention like this one did. I’ll be back next year. This even reminds me of the ‘early’ days of Oshkosh.

“I had no idea that people were flying such large RC airplanes and especially not in a setting like Triple Tree (SC00),” he continued. “I have never seen such a beautiful private airport setting … RCs flying off the main 7,000-foot runway, a lake and a far area in 3-D.”