Distracted pilot fails to lower landing gear

The pilot was landing a retractable landing gear-equipped, twin-engine Piper PA 31-350 at an uncontrolled airport in Homer, Alaska.

While on final approach, an airplane that landed in front of him reported a moose in the vicinity of the runway.

An airport maintenance person announced on the common traffic advisory frequency (CTAF) that he was attempting to chase the moose off of the runway.

The pilot became distracted trying to avoid wake turbulence from the preceding airplane and monitor the location of the vehicle and moose and failed to extend the landing gear prior to landing.

During touchdown, the airplane contacted the runway with the landing gear retracted, and it slid about 1,200 feet. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.

The pilot stated that there were no preaccident mechanical anomalies with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to extend the landing gear before landing. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to continue the approach to landing while distracted and his failure to complete the landing checklist.

NTSB Identification: ANC15CA027

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.