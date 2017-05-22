Celebrating the DC-3/C-47 in style

In total, more than 16,000 variants of the venerable DC-3 were built. The DC-3/C-47 is the only pre-World War II aircraft that is still operating commercially today.

To pay tribute to this beautiful airplane, the first Flabob DC-3/C-47 Fly-In took place at the historic airport in Riverside, Calif., May 19-21, 2017.

The fly-in included rides, tours and a film festival, a pancake breakfast hosted by EAA Chapter One, as well as seminars on what it takes to maintain and train to fly the DC-3.

And what gathering would be complete without some hangar flying? Sunday included a lecture on the use of DC-3 by Pan Am in Africa and the Flying Tigers.

If you have a soft-spot for the DC-3 and you missed the fly-in this year, mark your calendar now for 2018.

Scenes around the fly-in