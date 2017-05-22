Off-airport landing damages RV-12

In an email sent to an FAA Aviation Safety Inspector by the pilot, he reported that he was unable to manipulate the fuel station pumps where he had landed, so he decided to fly to another airfield that was about 20 miles away.

He wrote that somehow he did not make the right turn and became “lost.”

After noticing that his fuel level was low, he decided to make an off-airport precautionary landing near Caledonia, Missouri.

The pilot reported that during the landing, the RV-12’s nose wheel caught “heavy grass” and nosed over, sustaining substantial damage to the fuselage and both wings.

Probable cause: The pilot’s selection of unsuitable terrain for a precautionary landing, which resulted in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA091

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.