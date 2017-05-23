Gear Keeper debuts wrist lanyards for tools

Gear Keeper has introduced two new wrist lanyard systems that can safely handle tools up to 5 pounds.

The lanyards feature the company’s patented Quick Connect tool attachment. Users can change out and use many tools with just one lanyard by fitting additional male connectors to all tools being used and unclick one tool and attach another, company officials explain.

The new wrist lanyards are particularly valuable when the task involves climbing or working at heights or when a short drop distance is required, officials add.

The Gear Keeper models TL1-2007 and TL1-2008 Retractable Wrist Lanyards offer nylon webbing Velcro wrist attachment straps. They are available in high visibility safety orange with serial numbers for traceability. Both models also offer additional lanyard attachments for multiple tool use.

The TL1-2007 Deluxe Wrist Lanyard has a side release disconnect barrel lock offering a 10-inch extended length. The wrist lanyard comes with the model #ACO-0206 Barrel Lock Nylon lanyard connector.

The TL1-2008 Deluxe Wrist Lanyard, which also has a 10-inch extended length, comes with the model #ACO-0207 Stainless Steel Snap Lanyard connector.