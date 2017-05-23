King Schools updates drone course

King Schools has released Version 2.0 of its Drone Pilot License Test Prep Course.

The course is a collaboration between King Schools and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI).

Since Version 1.0 was released in January 2017, over more than 1,000 drone operators have passed the test, according to King Schools officials.

Additions to the new version includes new HD video in the regulations lesson, interactive FAA-style questions, and extended content.

Version 2.0 adds more humor, video and graphics, according to company officials.

Drone pilots will see a 3-D recreation of airspace, so when they see it on a 2-D sectional chart, they will be able to visualize it in the air, company officials note.

Kings Schools will automatically update the courses of current customers. The course also comes with a guarantee that if a customer fails their FAA test within one year of purchase, they get their money back and they keep the course.

The King Schools online Drone Pilot License Test Prep Course can be purchased at an introductory price of $99 until July 1, 2017.