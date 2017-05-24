Battery results in stuck aileron

The pilot reported that, while climbing after a touch-and-go landing, the Bellanca 8KCAB began an uncommanded left bank.

He perceived that the ailerons were jammed and attempted to regain control of the airplane; however, he was not successful, so he performed a forced landing to the airport in Superior, Wisconsin.

A post-accident examination of the airplane found a 9-volt battery jammed in the aileron bell crank.

The pilot reported that the battery was the same brand he used for his headset and that he had changed the batteries in flight several days before the accident flight. It is likely that the pilot dropped the battery during that flight.

Probable cause: A stuck aileron due to a battery that had become jammed in the aileron bell crank.

NTSB Identification: CEN15LA242

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.