Bondhus adds Torx Plus Blades to screwdriver line

Bondhus has added blades with Torx Plus tips to its line of torque limiting screwdrivers.

These ClickSet screwdrivers offer a solution to the problem of stripped screws and damaged carbide inserts, according to company officials.

The screwdriver handles are available in 10 standard pre-set torque levels ranging from 4.4 in lbs. (0.5Nm) to 31.0 in lbs. (3.5Nm). Interchangeable blades covering sizes T5 to T15, 1.5mm to 3mm, .050” to 1/8”, a magnetic bit holder and now IP5 to IP15, allow the user to custom match the desired torque limiting level with the tool tip.

When the pre-set torque level is reached, the mechanism slips and makes an audible “click.”

All Bondhus ClickSet tools have a lifetime warranty.