Double arrival

General Aviation News contributor Bill Walker looked at his GoPro shots of a landing at Stanton’s Barbecue Fly-In Restaurant near Bennettsville, S.C., and saw double.

The camera caught the shadow of his tailwheel Skyhawk ready to touch down while his aircraft was still 6 feet off the ground.

It turned out to be a good arrival for the shadow and for his aircraft, Bill noted, but he only logged one landing despite the double touchdown. Stanton’s airport restaurant is a popular stop for pilots along the Carolinas border between Bennettsville and Gibson, N.C.