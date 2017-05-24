Stratos 714 completes first phase of flight testing

REDMOND, Ore. — Stratos Aircraft has completed the first flight test phase of its Stratos 714 single-engine personal jet.

In logging 52 hours and 33 flights, the Stratos 714 was flown at weights up to 8,300 pounds, over a range of center of gravity positions.

During the initial flight program, the aircraft was flown to 320 KTAS and up to an altitude of 17,000 feet with only minor modifications, according to company officials, who note the aircraft performed as expected.

Following the tests, the FAA removed the initial flight limitations and the aircraft is now able to pursue more advanced R&D along with marketing survey activity, company officials reported.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress we’ve made up to this point,” said Michael Lemaire, CEO. “We haven’t encountered anything that would require a major change in the design.”

The aircraft is scheduled for upholstery and painting prior to its public debut at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30 where it will be on display at the Boeing Plaza. Stratos will also host an indoor exhibit in Booth 314.

On its return from Oshkosh, the Stratos 714 will continue flight testing before being exhibited again at the NBAA Convention in Las Vegas.

The Stratos 714 is a personal jet with a cruise speed of 400 knots and a range of 1,500 miles. With that performance, the aircraft could fly from Seattle to Miami in seven hours with just one stop, company officials claim.

The company is not taking deposits until the aircraft is closer to certification. However, it is recording expressions of interest, company officials said.