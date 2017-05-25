Plane hits power lines

According to the pilot, while flying over a river at an altitude of about 100 feet above water and ground level, at 250 knots, the Aero Vodochody 39 hit unmarked power line wires that spanned the river near Grand Junction, Colorado.

The power line wires are clearly identified on the Visual Flight Rules Sectional Aeronautical Chart.

The pilot immediately established a climb and returned to the airport without further incident.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the nose, left wing, and vertical stabilizer.

The pilot reported that there were no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight planning and subsequent failure to remain clear of power line wires while maneuvering at low altitude.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA096

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.