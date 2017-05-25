Sporty’s introduces plaques to display UAS certificates

Now available from Sporty’s, the UAS Elite Plaque displays the UAS certificate, which is printed onto an aluminum alloy plate using a sublimation process. The resulting high gloss finish is fade- and scratch-resistant.

“We know UAS pilots are as proud of their certificates as manned aircraft pilots, so this plaque is a perfect memento for home or office,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “It’s also a great way to let potential clients know you are in compliance with Part 107.”

Available in rosewood and ebony, the Single-Sided Plaque [8420A] is available for $99.95, while the Dual-Sided Plaque [2747A] is available for $129.95.