See the stars at 9I0

An Astronomy Night Fly-In will be held June 23-24, 2017, at Havana Regional Airport (9I0 – Niner-India-Zero) in Illinois.

The fly-in will feature astronomy, camping and a pancake breakfast.

The guides to the cosmos will be the astronomers and astrophysicists from the University of Illinois Astronomy Club. They are bringing high-powered telescopes for your chance to see your favorite constellations and ask all the questions you have always wanted to ask about the universe.

Bring your binoculars and telescopes, but more importantly, bring your stellar curiosity, organizers say.

Friday’s evening meal will be catered at the airfield. EAA Chapter 1420 will serve a pancake breakfast Saturday morning. There will be a small charge for the meals.

According to Mike Purpura, the Illinois state liaison for the Recreational Aviation Foundation, Havana Regional has a very nice pilot lounge with restroom facilities.

Organizers suggest pilots plan on arriving before sunset with your camping gear. Runway lights and beacon will be off by NOTAM at 21:30 CDT (03:30 GMT.)

Celestial observations will begin with the first appearances in the evening sky. Observations will take place through the night for those who stay awake, organizers note.

Theevent is sponsored by EAA Chapter 1420 and supported by the Havana Airport Authority and the RAF.

For more information, contact Michael Perkins, EAA Chapter 1420 president, flybyewire@gmail.com, or Mike Purpura, RAF State Liaison, at mpurpura@TheRAF.org