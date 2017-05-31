Belite enhances Radiant Fuel Gauges

Belite has added several new features to its Radiant Fuel Gauges, including compatibility with automotive resistive fuel senders, predictive “time to empty,” and improved on-screen tank labeling.

Automotive senders traditionally have reversed polarity from aircraft resistive senders. Belite’s Radiant Fuel Gauge now allows the user to select which style they are using. This allows Belite’s Gauge to be used in automotive markets, according to company officials. It also allows the use of many more reliable and inexpensive automotive fuel senders in experimental aircraft, officials note.

Belite has also added a synthetic time to empty feature in its Radiant Fuel Gauge as a standard feature. Because the gauge keeps a history and also displays the last 15 minutes of fuel usage for each tank, the firmware now uses this information to predict the time to empty for each tank. The value is calculated in minutes remaining for each of two tanks displayed in the unit.

The new Radiant Fuel Gauges also have improved tank labeling features. Upon startup, the user may choose any of several labels for each tank on the display: Left, Right, Main, Aux, or Header, for example.

“We’ve had customers wanting to use our aircraft display technology in their vehicles,” said James Wiebe, CEO. “This has been tough to do because automotive senders are usually backwards from aircraft senders. The other features we’ve added will help users improve their safety by adding an aid to predicted fuel time remaining and usability by helping the user label tanks in a flexible manner.”

All instruments are designed for a standard 2.25-inch cutout, and use approximately 100 milliamps of power from a supply of 10 to 32 volts. All instruments are dimmable. Dimmer included.