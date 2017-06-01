Could drones save general aviation?

A new blog post by Ryan Reed, vice president of communications for uAvionix and a self-described “Reformed Drone Skeptic,” states that drones could, indeed, be a boon to general aviation.

A chance meeting with a student pilot at the airport revealed that flying drones got him interested in learning to fly manned aircraft.

“It took a few days, but the short exchange with the young pilot transformed my thinking,” Reed writes. “Perhaps I’ve been looking at this drone thing all wrong. In the back of my mind, a madman was quietly asking, “What if drones could be a key part of a General Aviation revival?”

Read the full post here and then let us know what you think in the comments below.