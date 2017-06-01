Incorrectly installed part leads to ground loop

The pilot reported that during the takeoff roll, the Cessna 180’s seat slid to its full aft position. He was unable to reach the control pedals and attempted to abort the takeoff.

He was not able to control the airplane and it yawed left into a ground loop near Waterloo, Iowa.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right horizontal stabilizer, right wing, and right aileron.

A post-accident examination by an NTSB investigator and Textron Aviation revealed the secondary seat stop reel was not installed according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. The incorrect installation prevented the primary seat adjustment mechanism from fully engaging into the holes in the seat rail.

Probable cause: The incorrect installation of the secondary seat stop reel, which resulted in the pilot’s loss of control when the seat moved full aft during takeoff.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA125

