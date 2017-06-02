Latest edition of The Pilot’s Manual: Instrument Flying released

The seventh edition of “The Pilot’s Manual: Instrument Flying” has been updated to reflect current rules and procedures, as well as the Airman Certification Standards.

This textbook provides everything an instrument student needs to know to safely fly under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) and in Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC), according to officials with ASA.

All the aeronautical knowledge and skill needed for an instrument rating is covered in the book, from basic attitude flying to navigation and meteorology, to the actual IFR maneuvers flown in the air.

Students will learn to master the preflight preparations required for instrument flight before learning IFR departure, en route, terminal and approach procedures. Both conventional steam gauge and glass cockpit instruments are covered.

The book is available in hardcover for $59.95 and in eBook in $54.95.