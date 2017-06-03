World premiere of new Bob Hoover movie slated

DAYTON, Ohio – The world premiere of “R.A. Hoover – The Gift” will be held June 22 at the Air Force Museum Theatre located at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Sean D. Tucker, world-champion aerobatic pilot and a friend of Mr. Hoover, will be in attendance to share personal stories and insights.

Hoover is considered the “pilot’s pilot,” a man who served his country in war and peace as a fighter pilot, prisoner of war, test pilot, master of aerobatics, and aviation executive. “The Gift” is the true story of Hoover’s flight into history.

In the documentary, he tells his amazing story in his own words sharing all historic moments, spectacular flights and death-defying recoveries that made him an aviation legend.

He also gives his accounts of his friendships with Eddie Rickenbacker to Charles Lindbergh, Jimmy Doolittle, Chuck Yeager, Yuri Gagarin, Neil Armstrong and others. Jimmy Doolittle called Bob Hoover the “Greatest stick and rudder man who ever lived.”

Hoover passed away Oct. 25, 2016.

The 2017 Living History Film Series held at the Air Force Museum Theatre is presented by Craig and Betty Willan and supported by The Boeing Company and Holiday Inn Dayton-Fairborn.

The series combines film screenings with speakers, veterans and film makers.

Tickets are available for $15 at the theatre’s ticket counter, can be ordered online at afmuseum.com/livinghistory or by calling 937-253-4629.