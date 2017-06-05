Aeronca Sedan makes a ‘wonderful floatplane’

Dennis Kirkwood from Brighton, Michigan, found this Aeronca Sedan in a barn in 1989. It was originally built in 1949 but was disassembled and stored for 17 years before Dennis found it.

As part of the restoration — his third such project — Dennis put the Sedan on new EDO 2000’s “from the get-go.” Its maiden flight was off the water.

Only 500 Sedans were ever built, noted Dennis, “and fewer than 200 are still flying.”

“The Sedan is a wonderful floatplane. You can cruise around low and slow with the windows open and take in all the sites.”