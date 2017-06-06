Garmin G5 STC’d as DG/HSI

Garmin has received approval of the G5 electronic flight instrument for installation as a replacement directional gyro (DG) or horizontal situation indicator (HSI) in type-certificated fixed-wing general aviation aircraft.

When paired with select VHF NAV/COMMs or GPS navigators, the G5 can be considered primary for displaying magnetic heading, VOR/LOC guidance and/or GPS course guidance, as well as distance and groundspeed, according to company officials.

The installation of dual G5 electronic flight instruments can also eliminate the dependency on a failure-prone vacuum system, officials noted.

Installation approval is accomplished via supplemental type certificate (STC) with an approved model list (AML) containing more than 650 individual aircraft models. This is representative of the FAA’s commitment to encourage and authorize specific enhancements to aircraft to improve safety among the existing general aviation fleet, Garmin officials said.

Utilizing a new magnetometer, the G5 displays magnetic heading. A dedicated rotary knob allows pilots to select and adjust course and make heading bug selections.

Suitable for installation in place of a standard 3-1/8-inch (79 millimeters) flight instrument, the G5 measures 3 inches (76 millimeters) in depth with the back-up battery, so it can easily be integrated into a wide range of aircraft, company officials said.

It is also approved for flight under VFR and IFR conditions, officials added.

When paired with the GTN 650/750, GNS 430W/530W, non-WAAS GNS 430/530 and GNS 480 navigators, the G5 is approved as a primary source to display vertical and lateral GPS/VOR/LOC course deviation when available, as well as groundspeed and distance to the next waypoint.

In a G5 configuration that is paired with the GNC 255 or SL 30 NAV/COMM radio, the G5 is approved as a primary source to display lateral and vertical course deviation when available.

Additionally, a single magnetometer is capable of supplying magnetic heading information to two G5 electronic flight instruments simultaneously.

The G5 DG/HSI electronic flight instrument for certificated fixed-wing aircraft can be purchased through the Garmin authorized dealer network starting at $2,449, which includes the install kit, magnetometer, back-up battery and the STC.

When interfaced with a compatible GPS navigator, the G5 DG/HSI electronic flight instrument is available with the required adapter for $2,975.

A combination of dual G5 electronic flight instruments for certificated aircraft is available for $4,598.