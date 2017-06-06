Williams to power Project Canada

ONE Aviation revealed at the Eclipse Jet Owners and Pilots Association annual convention that it had selected the Williams International FJ33-5A-12 turbofan as the engine to power the EA700 Project Canada.

The Canada project was unveiled last year as an upgrade to the Eclipse 500/550. The Canada holds more fuel in a longer wing, with 2-foot extensions on each side, more cabin volume, with a 14-inch fuselage stretch, Garmin G3000 avionics, and more power with the FJ33 engines, according to company officials.

The Williams FJ33-5A-12 is a medium-bypass turbofan capable of producing up to 1,900 pounds of takeoff thrust at its full rating, but will be de-rated for installation on Canada to just under 1,200 pounds.

The FJ33 was originally certified in 2004, with the FJ33-5A variant certified in 2016.

FJ33-5A-12 will allow the aircraft to exceed the performance goals established for the project, company officials said.

Canada will now have a max cruise speed range in excess of 1,470 nm, with NBAA 100-nm reserves, and will be able to climb direct to its maximum operating altitude of 43,000 feet, even on hot days, company officials report.

“Takeoff performance is also significantly improved, enabling it to depart high altitude airports on hot days without offloading fuel or payload,” officials said in a prepared release.