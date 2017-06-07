Companies collaborate to develop electric bush plane

Solar Ship and Zenair have reached an agreement to convert the existing Zenair STOL (Short Take0ff and Landing) CH750 into an electric bush plane.

The aircraft is recharged by either a battery swap or electric vehicle rechargers. It will not use any fossil fuel and will be available as a bush plane, float or amphibious.

The electric bush plane project is part of Zenair and Solar Ship’s ongoing partnership since 2011 when Zenair developed the fuselage for Solar Ship’s Zenship 11, a hybrid aircraft able to takeoff and land from a soccer field to deliver critical cargo for disaster relief.

“We have been working with Zenair to ensure we could deliver the right power, weight and reliability for their aircraft,” said Solar Ship CEO Jay Godsall. “We love what Zenair has done to improve the Zenair STOL CH750 and we now have a perfect electric propulsion system for that aircraft.”

“The Zenair bush planes are part of Solar Ship’s self-reliant infrastructure package to support critical cargo and air ambulance service in remote areas,” he continued. “The new electric bush plane will be complemented by a network of low-cost solar powered hangars able to provide battery swap stations in remote areas. Once you buy this aircraft you break free from the shackles of oil and you never need to refuel again. It is complete self-reliance.”