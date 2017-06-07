Lancair hits hangar when brakes fail

The pilot reported that during the landing roll he applied the brakes and the Lancair ES made a left turn, exited the left side of the runway, and hit a hangar at the airport in Hampshire, Illinois.

A post-accident examination of the airplane by FAA Air Safety Inspectors identified a failure of the airplane’s master brake cylinder, revealing the master cylinder was leaking hydraulic fluid and no fluid was found in the brake system’s reservoir.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

The pilot reported there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane prior to or during flight that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The failure of the brake master cylinder, which resulted in a loss of brake pressure and the subsequent loss of directional control during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA129

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.