Pilot Partner app adds support for BasicMed

While many pilots are excited to fly under BasicMed, the new rules require pilots to understand new requirements that are often seen as complex.

That led Pilot Partner to add support for BasicMed in its FAA Medical Wizard questionnaire. The electronic logbook app already supports first, second and third class medical requirements, as well as relevant checklists, visual currency indicators, alerts, and document storage.

“BasicMed is complicated and time consuming for a busy pilot to keep track of. I was relieved to find out Pilot Partner keeps track of the dates for me and alerts me when the next action is due to stay current,” said private pilot John Culp, who is using a BasicMed qualification to fly.

The regulations require pilots to keep the Aeromedical Course Certification and Medical Exam Checklist attached to their logbooks. Pilot Partner solves this by providing the means for pilots to take photographs of these documents and attach them to the eLogbook in a way that it can be easily produced on request.

“Keeping track of complex data is where the app really shines,” said developer Ken VeArd. “Pilot Partner is already set up to help pilots track endorsements and currency, and to make all of their data easy to find and use, so medical requirements are a natural fit. We just want to reduce the burden of recordkeeping and make it easier for pilots to focus their attention where it needs to be.”

Pilot Partner will automatically shift qualification status from a Class 1, to a Class 2, to a Class 3 based on entries, and reverts to BasicMed based on the pilot’s qualifications and how they comply with FAA regulations and rules. All the math and complexity is handled automatically, officials noted.

Pilot Partner is available at PilotPartner.net. A 60-day free trial is available. Records are available for download even after the trial expires, according to company officials.

The original Pilot Partner electronic logging software was developed in 1997, when founder and CEO Ken VeArd was still in flight school. After writing all his flights into his logbook, he thought, “there has to be a better way.” Now, almost 20 years later, there are still no electronic logbooks that fully satisfy his needs. The new PilotPartner.net has been redesigned to support the needs of today’s general aviation pilot.

Additionally, Pilot Partner has released the CFI Dashboard. The dashboard allows CFIs to electronically sign students’ logbooks, post endorsements, and write detailed notes. The dashboard provides pilots and their students the means to track progress, even when they in different locations.