FAA issues final NavWorx AD

AVweb is reporting that the FAA has published its final Airworthiness Directive for certain NavWorx ADS-B devices. The final AD requires owners to remove, disable or modify the ADS–B unit.

The FAA said the unsafe condition in the units “relates to the potential for the NavWorx unit to incorrectly report its own position to other aircraft and to ATC, by 0.2 nautical miles (NM) or more, without providing an alert.” The units “mislead ATC and nearby aircraft by broadcasting a SIL [Source Integrity Level] of 3 that they have not been shown to meet.” The AD “addresses that potential unsafe condition,” according to FAA officials.

Read the full AVweb report here.