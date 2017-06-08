Video: How to prevent propeller blur

Our friends at FunPlacesToFly.com recently posted a new video, “How to prevent aircraft propeller blur.”

“One of most annoying things that we encounter when shooting video with our airplanes are those ugly dark lines of the propeller, spoiling the view and ruining the video. NFlightcam’s propellor filter removes these propeller lines in 90% of typical VFR flight,” they note. See the video below.