Oil starvation brings down Mooney

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot advised air traffic control that he was returning to the airport due to low oil pressure. The engine subsequently lost power, and he was forced to land in a wheat field in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, five miles south of the airport.

During an on-site examination of the Mooney M20K, no oil was found in the crankcase, and subsequent examination of the engine and turbocharger revealed that the turbocharger was dry.

Further examination of the engine revealed evidence of preignition in the No. 5 cylinder that appeared to have been caused by failed spark plugs. The top and sides of the piston head were eroded, which allowed the exhaust gases caused by the preignition to pressurize the crankcase and force engine oil out of the breather tube.

Probable cause: Oil starvation due to preignition in the No. 5 cylinder as a result of failed spark plugs; the top and sides of the piston head were eroded, which allowed the exhaust gases caused by the preignition to pressurize the crankcase and force engine oil out of the breather tube.

NTSB Identification: CEN15LA279

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.